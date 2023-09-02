 To tackle corruption, FATF considers binding rules on economic fugitives : The Tribune India

  • India
  • To tackle corruption, FATF considers binding rules on economic fugitives

To tackle corruption, FATF considers binding rules on economic fugitives

To tackle corruption, FATF considers binding rules on economic fugitives


Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 1

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is deliberating on a set of binding rules to bring fugitive economic offenders across countries to justice, top government sources said on Friday.

Global watchdog against laundering

The Financial Action Task Force is the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog. It sets international standards that aim to prevent these illegal activities and the harm they cause to society.

The deliberations of which India and Indian investigation agencies, so also other G20 countries, are a part, stem from the 2018 initiative India took to bring the issue of grave offences by fugitive economic offenders to the discussion table.

India remains particularly vulnerable to economic offences. Since 2018, courts here have declared 10 fugitive economic offenders, including liquor baron Vijay Mallya and diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who, having taken refuge abroad, continue to evade extradition on account of legal issues. Sources said under the ongoing Indian G20 presidency, significant progress had been made on this aspect of anti-corruption by way of negotiated principles to which all G20 partners have agreed.

10 declared offenders since 2018

Since 2018, Indian courts have declared 10 fugitive economic offenders, including liquor baron Vijay Mallya and diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who, having taken refuge abroad, continue to evade extradition on account of legal issues.

“We have finalised action-oriented highest-level commitments towards tackling corruption offences, strengthening domestic anti-corruption institutional frameworks, extradition of fugitive economic offenders and recovery of assets of such offenders from foreign jurisdictions,” top government sources said today.

These commitments include three high-level principles for combating corruption —strengthening law enforcement related international cooperation and information sharing, strengthening asset recovery mechanisms and promoting integrity and effectiveness of public bodies responsible for preventing corruption.

These commitments revolve around informal agreements between countries to locate properties of economic offenders who have a tax debt in the country of their residence for its recovery and non-conviction based confiscation of these properties. “What makes recoveries difficult is a varied set of laws across nations where offenders escape and hide assets. The FATF is now deliberating on common anti-corruption parameters which can be operable across countries regardless of variations in their domestic laws. FATF rules, once they are adopted, will be binding. The matter is under discussion,” official sources said. G20 commitments are non-binding.

India, which initiated the discussion on economic offenders, has spoken of its own efforts to address the rot, especially by way of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018, which allows the property of fugitive economic offenders with offences involving Rs 100 crore or more to be attached.

Since 2018, assets worth over 1.8 billion USD from economic offenders and fugitives have been recovered, government data shows. Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, India has attached assets worth more than 12 billion USD since 2014. The sources say India is now pushing for the FATF to formulate a standard definition of fugitive economic offenders, develop a set of commonly agreed upon and standardised procedures related to identification, extradition and judicial proceedings for dealing with fugitive economic offenders to provide guidance and assistance to G20 countries, subject to their domestic law, and set up a common platform for sharing experiences and best practices.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Copy of file linked to Punjab panchayat elections surfaces online; has signatures of CM Bhagwant Mann and minister Laljit Bhullar

2
Punjab

Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar

3
Punjab

'What a shame for Bhagwant Mann, Laljit Bhullar, they blamed 2 IAS officers'; Opposition hits out at Punjab government

4
Jalandhar

‘Bill Liyao, Inaam Pao’ scheme to start from today

5
India

Opposition bloc INDIA resolves to fight LS polls together ‘as far as possible’, seat-sharing in ‘collaborative spirit of give and take’

6
Entertainment

Sunny Deol wishes mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday, shares adorable pictures

7
India

Ram Nath Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of 'one nation, one election'

8
India

When a customer asked for UPI QR code, this woman vegetable vendor did this

9
India

ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in Rs 538-crore bank fraud case

10
Lifestyle

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Tarn Taran to attempt Rs 1 crore question in Kaun Banega Crorepati

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

Will fight LS elections together ‘as far as possible’: INDIA passes resolution

Will fight Lok Sabha elections together 'as far as possible': INDIA passes resolution

Says spirit of ‘give and take’ to govern seat-sharing | Khar...

Kovind-led panel to explore ‘one-nation, one-poll’ viability

Former President Ram Nath Kovind-led panel to explore ‘one-nation, one-poll’ viability

US looks to drum up support for Ukraine

US looks to drum up support for Ukraine

Rajesh Khullar appointed CPS to Haryana CM

Rajesh Khullar appointed CPS to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Security beefed up for summit, NSG holds aerial insertion drill

Security beefed up for G20 summit in Delhi, NSG holds aerial insertion drill


Cities

View All

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Traffic police, Amritsar MC impound 40 autos defying life cap of 15 years

More to Punjab youth than addiction & migration, says Jaskaran of KBC fame

Malaysia Airlines to start flights from November 8

Ward Watch Ward No 12: Sanitation, unpaved streets major issues in Ward No. 12

Norms violated, Chandigarh Administration seals Berkeley complex

Norms violated, Chandigarh Administration seals Berkeley complex

Chandigarh records 7% jump in GST collection to Rs 192 crore

Panjab University Polls: 9 in fray for top post; new equations emerge

Panjab University Polls: From safety to amenities, students list priorities

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

Movement of heavy vehicles from Gurugram to Delhi restricted

L-G says there’s God in every particle as AAP objects to ‘Shivling’ fountains

Three robbers held after encounter in Faridabad

Elderly woman raped in Delhi, DCW issues notice to police

Make plan to cut air pollution in Gurugram, HSPCB chief tells MC

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Woman, son nabbed with 57 gms of heroin

Kapurthala DC launches ‘Mera Bill’ app

Toll charges hiked at Ladhowal plaza

Four held for transformer thefts

Start work on Lamba Pind-Jandu Singha four-lane road: MP Rinku

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

10K urban homeless get houses, 3K under construction in Ludhiana district

Ward Watch Ward No 30: Residents forced to consume contaminated water in Giaspura areas

Patwaris give up additional charge at 291 revenue circles in district, people hit

Three attack NRI with swords in Ludhiana

16-year-old held for bid to rape minor

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Ex-councillors find ‘flaws’ in Patiala MC’s new ward map

Two cousins mowed down by PRTC bus in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, faculty boycott classes

Punjab Pollution Control Board approval must for dairy farms, gaushalas

Fatehgarh Sahib cops bust gang of chain, phone snatchers, nab 3