To unmask deepfakes amid poll, YouTube tells creators to mark AI content

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, April 8

To check the spread of misinformation ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, online video sharing platform YouTube has asked content creators to label synthetic and artificial intelligence-generated content.

Introduces New tool to detect synthetic stuff YouTube has introduced a new tool in Creator Studio to let viewers know content they are watching is altered or synthetic

Tool requires creators to disclose if content is made with synthetic media, including generative AI

Disclosures will appear as labels in the expanded video description

But for videos on sensitive topics such as news, elections, finance or health, the disclosures will be visible on video itself

YouTube has introduced a new tool that helps content creators disclose the content that is made with altered or synthetic media, including generative AI. At a press briefing, YouTube’s India Director Ishan John Chatterjee said the firm had long-standing policies in areas like manipulated content, incitement of violence, hate speech and harassment. In India, more than 2.25 million videos were removed for violating community guidelines from October to December 2023, he said.

Some examples of content that requires disclosure include: Digitally altering content to replace the face of one individual with another’s, or synthetically generating a person’s voice to narrate a video; altering footage of real events or places and showing a realistic depiction of fictional major events, like a tornado moving towards a real town.

The company has launched additional features to support viewers during the Lok Sabha poll. “When viewers search for voting-related topics, links to authoritative information on ‘how to register to vote and how to vote’ may display, and point viewers to credible third party sources. We have information panels giving topical context for topics prone to misinformation. For example, at the top of relevant search results and under videos related to EVMs, we append an information panel directing viewers to the Election Commission’s FAQs on the technical and administrative safeguards on voting,” he said.

He said YouTube’s policies uniformly applied to all forms of content, including elections — regardless of the political viewpoints expressed.

Recently, PM Narendra Modi had, in his conversation with Microsoft founder Bill Gates, underscored India’s cautious approach towards embracing artificial intelligence while acknowledging the need for regulations to mitigate potential misuse.

