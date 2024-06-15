Toddler dies after falling into 500-foot-deep borewell in Gujarat’s Amreli

PTI

Amreli, June 15

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died after falling 50-feet deep into a borewell at Surajpura village in Gujarat’s Amreli district, officials said on Saturday.

The victim, Aarohi, fell into the borewell around 12.30 pm on Friday and was brought out unconscious early on Saturday after a 17-hour-long rescue operation involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), following which she was declared dead, they said.

The borewell was 500 feet deep and after falling into it, the girl got trapped at a depth of around 50 feet, the NDRF said.

The baby was brought out in an unconscious state around 5 am, it said.

After being taken out of the borewell, the child was rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared her dead, Amreli’s fire officer H C Gadhvi said.

He said the local fire department launched a rescue operation immediately after being informed about the incident, and added that an NDRF team from Gandhinagar later joined the exercise.

An NDRF team from Gandhinagar reached the incident site at 10.20 pm on Friday and started the operation, the agency said.

The girl was provided oxygen through the 108 ambulance service team in an effort to keep her alive even though no movement was noticed in her during the early hours of the rescue operation, Gadhvi said.

