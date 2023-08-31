 Toddler resuscitated on board Bengaluru-Delhi flight by AIIMS team no more : The Tribune India

  • Toddler resuscitated on board Bengaluru-Delhi flight by AIIMS team no more

Toddler resuscitated on board Bengaluru-Delhi flight by AIIMS team no more

Was admitted at Nagpur hospital late on August 27, following emergency diversion of Bengaluru-Delhi flight

Toddler resuscitated on board Bengaluru-Delhi flight by AIIMS team no more

Five doctors, 4 from from AIIMS Delhi and 1 from ILBS, who had resuscitated the baby after it stopped breathing in a flight. PTI Photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 31

The Bangladeshi toddler who was resuscitated on board a Vistara flight by a team of AIIMS doctors on August 27 is no more.

The 15-month-old girl admitted under critical care at a Nagpur hospital late on August 27, following emergency diversion of the Bengaluru-Delhi flight, breathed her last on Thursday morning.

The child had heart complications and had gone into a cardiac arrest before she was returned to life through successful execution of complex lifesaving procedures by five AIIMS doctors who were on the same flight.

She was cyanosed on board which means her lips, extremities, fingers, tongue, had all gone blue due to lack of oxygen which was administered in a miraculous emergency procedure by the AIIMS team.

But the child could not be saved.

Aejaz Shami, deputy general manager (branding and communications), KIMS Kingsway Hospitals, where the child was admitted in an emergency, today said she died from renal and cardiac complications followed by multi organ failure.

The child's mortal remains will be transported to Bangladesh.

Heartbreaking: Navdeep Kaur

AIIMS senior resident, anesthesia department, Navdeep Kaur, when contacted, said she was shattered by the news of the toddler's demise. "It is so heartbreaking. We did all we could to save her." Navdeep, her husband Damandeep Singh and three AIIMS friends had initiated emergency protocols on board the flight and saved the kid.

