 Tolerance foundation of sound marriage: Supreme Court : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Tolerance foundation of sound marriage: Supreme Court

Tolerance foundation of sound marriage: Supreme Court

Says criminal case should be filed only as last resort

Tolerance foundation of sound marriage: Supreme Court

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 3

Describing tolerance, adjustment and mutual respect between husband and wife as the foundation of a sound marriage, the Supreme Court on Friday said a criminal case should be filed only as a measure of last resort, that too in a very genuine case of cruelty and harassment.

“There may be cases of genuine ill-treatment and harassment by the husband and his family members towards the wife. The degree of such ill-treatment or harassment may vary. However, the police machinery should be resorted to as a measure of last resort, that too in a very genuine case of cruelty and harassment,” a Bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra said.

“Every matrimonial conduct, which may cause annoyance to the other, may not amount to cruelty. Mere trivial irritations, quarrels between spouses, which happen in day-to-day married life, may also not amount to cruelty,” it said quashing a case of dowry demand and cruelty against a Haryana man.

“The police machinery cannot be utilised for the purpose of holding the husband at ransom so that he can be squeezed by the wife at the instigation of her parents or relatives or friends. In all cases, where the wife complains of harassment or ill-treatment, Section 498A of the IPC cannot be applied mechanically. No FIR is complete without Sections 506(2) and 323 of the IPC,” it lamented. “The foundation of a sound marriage is tolerance, adjustment and respecting one another. Tolerance to each other’s fault to a certain bearable extent has to be inherent in every marriage. Petty quibbles, trifling differences are mundane matters and should not be exaggerated and blown out of proportion to destroy what is said to have been made in heaven.

“The court must appreciate that all quarrels must be weighed from that point of view in determining what constitutes cruelty in each particular case, always keeping in view the physical and mental conditions of the parties, their character and social status. A very technical and hyper-sensitive approach will prove to be disastrous for the very institution of marriage,” it said, adding that the main sufferers in matrimonial disputes were the children.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada

2
Trending

Video: Kim Jong Un picks 25 pretty virgin Korean girls every year for his ‘pleasure squad’: Report

3
Punjab

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to reopen road in front of Punjab CM's residence to public

4
India

Canadian Police make arrests in Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

5
Delhi

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

6
Chandigarh

Teachers to retire at age of 65, says Chandigarh Admn in High Court

7
Punjab

First year B Tech student jumps from 10th floor of his hostel in Punjab’s Phagwara

8
World

Chilling video shows Kazakhstani politician 'beating his wife to death'

9
Punjab

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

10
India

Couple alleges daughter died after taking Covishield, to go to court against AstraZeneca

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM

Mocks Rahul on Raebareli move, saying ‘daro mat, bhaago mat’

May consider granting interim bail to Kejriwal on account of poll, says SC

May consider granting interim bail to Kejriwal on account of poll, says SC

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandkid die in Canada mishap

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandkid die in Canada mishap


Cities

View All

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

Arrest of serial rapist, killer: Never lost hope, prayers answered: Victim’s father

BTech graduate among 2 peddlers arrested with 774 grams of heroin

College student held with illegal weapon in Mohali

INDIA VOTES 2024: Will make up for ‘BJP’s 10 lost years’, Manish Tewari gives assurance to Chandigarh residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans

Commission agents protest slow lifting of procured wheat

First stage of EVM randomisation done at Fatehgarh Sahib