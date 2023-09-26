 Toolkit case: Delhi High Court rejects Disha Ravi’s plea to modify bail condition on travelling abroad : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Toolkit case: Delhi High Court rejects Disha Ravi’s plea to modify bail condition on travelling abroad

Toolkit case: Delhi High Court rejects Disha Ravi’s plea to modify bail condition on travelling abroad

Climate activist is facing prosecution for her alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit linked to the 2021 farmers’ protest

Toolkit case: Delhi High Court rejects Disha Ravi’s plea to modify bail condition on travelling abroad

Disha Ravi. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, September 26

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea by climate activist Disha Ravi, who is facing prosecution for her alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit linked to the 2021 farmers’ protest, seeking modification of the bail condition where she needs prior permission of the trial court before travelling abroad.

She had urged the high court to modify the condition to the extent that she shall intimate the trial court before going abroad.

The high court said the trial court’s order portrayed a fine balancing as “it is not a blanket ban or infringement of her fundamental right to travel abroad but a reasonable restriction by the court meant to enforce through the legal system”.

However, the high court directed that in case an application seeking permission to go abroad is filed before the trial court by Ravi at least one month prior to her intended visit, the State shall expeditiously file an appropriate response to it while giving sufficient time to the trial court to pass an order.

The trial court order is such that neither the investigation nor the trial is affected by the absence or non-availability of the accused, while interfering in the most minimal manner with the convenience and fundamental right of the petitioner, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said in the order.

The high court noted there is a reasonable condition of seeking the court’s permission before travelling abroad which has not been denied to her in the past.

Therefore, the prayer regarding deletion of the bail condition imposed through the February 23, 2021 order is rejected, it said.

Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police on February 13, 2021, for allegedly being involved in sharing on social media a toolkit related to the farmers’ protest, which was then going on against the Centre’s three farm laws, and was granted bail by a trial court here on February 23, 2021.

The trial court had imposed various conditions on her, including that she shall not leave the country without prior permission of the court.

Ravi, in her plea before the high court, sought modification of the bail condition that she should take prior permission from the trial court to travel abroad saying she needs to travel abroad frequently and on short notice.

The bail condition of obtaining prior permission of the trial court is causing inconvenience, her counsel had argued on her behalf.

However, the state’s counsel had opposed the plea, saying that merely because the condition is found inconvenient by her, it cannot be a ground for modification.

The high court, in its order, said that merely because the condition imposed by the trial court is causing inconvenience to Ravi, it can neither become a ground for deletion of the condition nor it can be said that the same amounts to a violation of her fundamental right to travel abroad.

“…substantial objective of fair investigation by the State against a person accused of inciting hatred amongst people of the country etc. pending investigation, will overweigh the inconvenience of the individual accused,” the high court said.

It noted that the investigation in the case is pending as the investigating agency is still collecting evidence from foreign intermediaries which are crucial pieces of evidence.

“While the freedom to travel abroad is a cherished right, it is not absolute, and the criminal courts are duty-bound to prevent misuse of liberty of bail by individuals.

“The courts are required to balance the accused’s right to personal liberty and the right to travel abroad against the legitimate concerns of ensuring the accused’s presence during trial, and protecting the interests of the victims and the State as well as the investigating agency...,” the high court said.

The high court said it does not undermine the petitioner’s fundamental right to have the freedom to travel abroad, but at the same time, it also cannot undermine the right of the prosecuting agency to ensure that the investigation is carried out and completed without any hindrance.

“In this court’s opinion, the trial court while granting bail in this case has taken note of the entire circumstances of the case, and in its wisdom, has imposed a condition that in case the petitioner wishes to visit another country, prior permission of the court will be taken.

The condition for judicial permission before travelling abroad has been imposed “for securing the presence of the petitioner and also to ensure that she is not able to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses,” it said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

2
Trending

6 men and 2 vehicles were involved in Hardeep Nijjar's killing: Report

3
Punjab

Congress killed your desire to become CM, Bhagwant Mann's dig at Partap Bajwa after his 32 AAP MLAs in touch claim

4
Chandigarh

Head of AFT’s Chandigarh Bench transferred; Bar terms it an assault on judicial independence

5
Diaspora

Canadian Sikhs stage protests against Indian government over Nijjar killing

6
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: 4-ft-deep pit on VIP Road claims biker’s life

7
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau issues lookout notice against Manpreet Badal in corruption case

8
India

Canadian Sikh protests outside Indian mission in Toronto off to a muted start

9
Chandigarh

Burglary at Ambala bank, 24 lockers with jewellery, valuables emptied

10
Patiala

MC begins sterilisation of street dogs in city

Don't Miss

View All
‘Students mustn’t go to Canada till they’ve Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee’
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Top News

EAM Jaishankar asks UN member states not to allow ‘political convenience’ to determine responses to terrorism, extremism

Days when few nations set agenda and expected others to fall in line are over, Jaishankar tells UNGA

External Affairs Minister asks UN member states not to allow...

DGGI slaps Rs 55,000 crore tax notices to Dream11, other online gaming firms

Dream11 moves Bombay High Court against GST show cause notices

Challenges the levy of 28 per cent GST retrospectively on be...

‘I thought of saying a lot, but...’, says judge amid SC dismay over pendency of 70 Collegium recommendations

Judicial appointments: Centre sitting over 70 Collegium recommendations; Supreme Court asks AG to get it resolved

'Today, I am quiet because Attorney General has sought a ver...

Anti-drone system to be deployed along international border, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Anti-drone system to be deployed along international border, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Shah also asked the members of the council to resolve their ...

Punjab Police issue lookout notice against Manpreet Badal in corruption case

Punjab Vigilance Bureau issues lookout notice against Manpreet Badal in corruption case

Bathinda court also issues arrest warrant against former fin...


Cities

View All

Anti-drone system to be deployed along international border, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Anti-drone system to be deployed along international border, says Home Minister Amit Shah

Father, son shot dead by inebriated relative

Security beefed up ahead of Northern Zonal Council meet

SGPC holds online meeting of Int'l Sikh Advisory Board

Contaminated water supply, choked sewer irk residents

Manpreet used his political clout to purchase plots, claims Vigilance

Manpreet Badal used his political clout to purchase plots, claims Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Women protest for Rs 1,000 poll promise in Bathinda

Police 'brutality' against lawyer: Muktsar SP, CIA in-charge among 6 booked

Manpreet Badal booked in Bathinda land-purchase case, Vigilance Bureau raids Muktsar village house of ex-finance minister

Two detained in ex-Finance Minister’s plot purchase case

AFT’s Chandigarh head transferred: Bar association terms it assault on judicial independence, abstains from work

AFT’s Chandigarh head transferred: Bar association asks members to abstain from work

Manoj Tripathi appointed BBMB chairman

Chandigarh MC orders chargesheets against 3 erring officers

Property 'grab' case: 5-member panel report led to reinstatement of Chandigarh cops

Panjab University issue to crop up at zonal council meeting

Rs 20 crore jewellery heist: Burglars drills into shop in Delhi, flee with ornaments

Rs 20 crore jewellery heist: Burglars drill into shop in Delhi, flee with ornaments

Woman shot dead in Greater Noida by 2 unidentified motorcycle-borne men

Atishi asks Education Dept to release funds

Two men kidnap, kill friend in northeast Delhi, 1 arrested

3 held for selling stolen cars using forged papers

Govt offices no exception to municipal woes

Govt offices no exception to municipal woes

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

City resident nabbed with illegal weapons

Sidhupur Government Primary School building declared unsafe

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 1 held

Ludhiana district emerges most preferred investment destination in Punjab

Ludhiana district emerges most preferred investment destination in Punjab

Minister: Civic body chief to probe overcharging at parking lots in Ludhiana

All govt hospitals to be fully automated soon, says Principal Secy

Man found dead in park not admitted to hospital: Probe

Ludhiana: ASI caught taking Rs 4K bribe

MC begins sterilisation of street dogs in city

MC begins sterilisation of street dogs in city

Patiala: House of Gurcharan Singh Tohra’s kin ‘attacked’, probe underway

Front seeks withdrawal of fee for hard copies of certificates

Businessmen hit by shifting of bus stand

College observes awareness week