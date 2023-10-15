Top Army commanders to deliberate on security challenges at 5-day meet

New Delhi, October 14

Top commanders of the Army will carry out a comprehensive review of India's national security challenges along the borders with China and Pakistan and ways to enhance the combat capability of the force at a five-day conference beginning Monday.

The commanders’ conference, to be chaired by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, is also expected to deliberate on a range of issues, including the ongoing reform process, officials said on Saturday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address the conference on October 18. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari are among those who will address the Army commanders. Ajay Kumar Sood, the Principal Scientific Adviser to the government, will also deliver a talk on "Leveraging Technology for National Security".

"The apex leadership will brainstorm current/emerging security scenarios besides reviewing the operational preparedness of the Indian Army," the Army said. “They will also delve into pivotal subjects including review of the ongoing transformation process, training matters, HR management aspects and issues impacting serving personnel and veterans," it said in a statement.

“The Army Commanders' Conference, with its broad scope, ensures the Indian Army remains progressive, forward-looking, adaptive and future-ready," it added. The officials said the first day's deliberations will be in hybrid mode while rest of the conference will be held in physical format. — PTI

On agenda

Current and emerging security scenarios and review of operational preparedness

Ongoing transformation process, training matters, HR management aspects

Various issues impacting serving personnel and veterans

Regional security situation and geopolitical developments, including Hamas-Israel and Russia-Ukraine conflicts

Anti-terror operation in J&K as well as overall situation in UT

