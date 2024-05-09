Top court order on Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail petition tomorrow

Satya Prakash
New Delhi, May 8
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will deliver its order on granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam on Friday. The AAP leader has sought interim relief to campaign for the ongoing elections. “We will pronounce the interim order on Friday. The matter related to the challenge to arrest will also be taken the same day,” said Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who headed the Bench that could not complete the hearing on Tuesday.
