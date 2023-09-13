 Top Zelenskyy aide says India, China have ‘low intellectual potential’ : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Top Zelenskyy aide says India, China have ‘low intellectual potential’

Top Zelenskyy aide says India, China have ‘low intellectual potential’

Aide Podolyak later calls it classic Russian propaganda of distortion, provocation

Top Zelenskyy aide says India, China have ‘low intellectual potential’

The comments of a top aide to the Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskyy about the 'low intellectual potential' of India and China have kicked up a social media storm. AP/PTI file



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, September 13

The comments of a top aide to the Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskyy about the “low intellectual potential’’ of India and China have kicked up a social media storm.

The person at the centre of the controversy, Mykhailo Podolyak, later attempted damage control by stating that this was “classic Russian propaganda: take it out of context, distort the meaning, scale it up to separate target audiences with conflict provocation.”

According to Podolyak, adviser to Zelensky’s office, “China and India are not able to analyse the consequences of their actions‚ low intellectual potential, unfortunately”.

“Indian Twitter is going to burn!” commented a Russian media house but it was the Chinese who have officially sought an explanation from Ukraine.

“I have no knowledge of the basis for this statement. He should provide clarification and explain himself,” said the official spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the interview, Podolyak went on to say, “Yes they invest in science. India has sent a lander to the Moon, but it doesn’t say that this country understands what the modern world is about. The problem of these countries, India and China, is that they don’t analyse the consequences of their own steps”.

In May, Kyiv had to apologise for celebrating a fire in a Russian gas station by lampooning Goddess Kali as the 50s Hollywood Siren Marlyn Monroe.

Podolyak also called the UN a “money-making office”, and the IAEA, the Red Cross and Amnesty International “fictitious” organisations.

“We will not get them to renounce their own senselessness. In fact, the UN is a completely absent organisation. It is, I would say, a PR office or a lobbying office for making money for a good old age for people who occupy certain leadership positions,” Podolyak said.

“The emotions that the UN evokes will always be negative, like any other international institution - some kind of IAEA, the International Red Cross, Amnesty International, all these are fictitious organizations that pollute our consciousness with absolutely rubbish assessments. If they did not exist, “many issues would probably be resolved better and faster,” he added.

#China #Russia #Social Media #Ukraine #Zelenskyy

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Video shows US cop joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer

2
Trending

Couple caught having sex in toilet on easyJet flight

3
J & K

Army Colonel and Major, DSP killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K’s Anantnag

4
India

Khalistan factor casts chill on visits by Justin Trudeau, Rishi Sunak; panned back home

5
Jalandhar

Family stupefied as Jalandhar youth dies 4 days after reaching Canada

6
India

Wish such debates took place in our Parliament, P Chidambaram says after Rishi Sunak speaks in UK Parliament

7
Delhi

Delhi toddler got Rs 10.50 crore injection for rare disease through crowdfunding; ‘Only we know what we went through’, says mother

8
Punjab

Family in Punjab's Nabha celebrates daughter being appointed sub-inspector without 'paying bribe'; video goes viral

9
Entertainment

'Sholay' actor Birbal dies at 84

10
India

No India-Middle East trade corridor without Turkey: Erdogan on new transport link

Don't Miss

View All
Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Top News

2 security officers injured in Kashmir encounter

Army Colonel and Major, DSP killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K’s Anantnag

Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles Manpreet Singh die...

Special session of Parliament: Government calls all-party meeting on September 17

Government calls all-party meeting on September 17 ahead of special Parliament session

The government has not yet issued the agenda for the special...

First meeting of INDIA bloc’s coordination committee held at Sharad Pawar’s Delhi residence

INDIA bloc's first joint public rally in Bhopal early next month; seat-sharing to be finalised soon

The committee also decided to hold joint public meetings in ...

Police briefing should not result in media trial, says Supreme Court, directs MHA to prepare comprehensive manual

Media trial: Supreme Court directs MHA to draft manual for police briefing on criminal cases in 3 months

Top court also directed DGPs of all states to submit suggest...

Indian Air Force chief receives first C-295 transport aircraft made for India by Airbus

Indian Air Force chief receives first C-295 transport aircraft made for India by Airbus

C-295 is capable of performing special missions as well as d...


Cities

View All

Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates ‘School of Eminence’ in Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates ‘School of Eminence’ in Amritsar

All set for Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Amritsar

SGPC chief queried on rare Sikh Reference Library treasure 'seized' by Army after Operation Blue Star

Fulfil our demands, say Amritsar residents

Amritsar police issue traffic advisory

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking revenue surges 55.5% in 2022-23

Chain snatched in broad daylight in Mohali

Record reasons before acting in cheating cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Goldsmith who stole 400 gm of gold nabbed

Glossy Ibis bred for first time in Surajpur Bird Sanctuary, Jhajjar

Glossy Ibis bred for first time in Surajpur Bird Sanctuary, Jhajjar

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 3-day visit to Punjab from today

Noida: Ex-IIS officer sent to 14-day judicial custody for wife’s murder

Family stupefied as youth dies days after reaching Canada

Family stupefied as Jalandhar youth dies 4 days after reaching Canada

Farmer unions continue stir, seek relief for flood victims

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign in district from Sept 17

Food panel official inspects mid-day meal at schools, anganwadi centres

Ludhiana teen tech prodigy Namya Joshi to deliver keynote at edtech event in UK

Ludhiana teen tech prodigy Namya Joshi to deliver keynote at edtech event in UK

SMO of Ludhiana Civil Hospital lacked control, supervision over staff, management: Probe

Principal Secy to visit Ludhiana Civil Hospital today

Ludhiana: Blind murder case cracked, three arrested, one at large

Rs 2.48 crore recovered from ticketless travellers in Aug

Punjab police, military intelligence grill drug smuggler Amrik Singh and army sepoy over info leak to Pakistan’s ISI

Punjab police, military intelligence grill drug smuggler Amrik Singh and army sepoy over info leak to Pakistan’s ISI

Family in Punjab's Nabha celebrates daughter being appointed sub-inspector without 'paying bribe'; video goes viral

Sextortion gang was active outside Punjab too: Police

Punjabi University, Patiala, suspends Prof over fund misuse; he refutes charges

Protester taken ill, admitted to hospital