Tough competition between Jat stalwarts in Muzaffarnagar

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

Muzaffarnagar, April 6

In the heartland of western Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar has emerged as an intense battleground witnessing a faceoff between BJP stalwart Sanjeev Balyan and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Harendra Singh Malik.

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan is a prominent figure who is seeking a third consecutive term to represent the constituency. He entered politics in 2012. He was part of a mahapanchayat in September 2013, which was held despite prohibitory orders and allegedly inflamed tensions. Balyan had to go to jail and obtain bail, but he succeeded in getting the BJP ticket to contest the 2014 elections. He won with a margin of four lakh votes and was appointed Union Minister. In 2019, he again won the seat, defeating RLD leader Ajit Singh by a margin of 6,500 votes. However, this time, Balyan is facing a tough fight and also a rebellion from a section of party leaders. Challenging Balyan’s dominance is former MP Harendra Singh Malik, who is also carrying the banner of INDIA bloc.

Adding a twist to the tale, the BSP decided to contest the elections alone in UP, introducing real estate businessman Dara Singh Prajapati into the electoral arena. Prajapati’s promises of fighting corruption and uplifting the downtrodden resonate with a section of the electorate, potentially causing a split in crucial votes, especially the OBCs, on which the BJP is relying. Muzaffarnagar, often referred to as the jaggery capital of the country, is still reeling from the scars of the communal riots of 2013, which polarised communities along religious lines. This dynamics has played into the BJP’s narrative of Hindutva consolidation, further accentuating the divide between various political factions.

Sisauli, the native village of farmer leader late Mahinder Singh Tikait, is also in the Muzaffarnagar constituency. Tikait’s son and Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said, “This election is no different than the previous ones, as at the end, pressing issues take a backseat while caste and religion dominates. We are not opposing or supporting anybody, it’s up to the people to decide.” With around 18 lakh voters in the constituency, the electorate comprises diverse communities, including 41 per cent Muslims; Jatavs, Jats and various Hindu castes. The Muslim community holds significant sway and could influence the final outcome, particularly if the Jat vote is divided.

Scars of 2013 communal riots

