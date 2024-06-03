Travel on National Highways to cost more as toll goes up by 5%

New Delhi, June 2
Motorists using expressways will have to shell out more from Monday as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to hike toll across the country by an average of 5 per cent.
The annual revision of highway user fee, which is expected to be in the range of average 5 per cent, was earlier to come into effect on April 1. But the hike was deferred due to the Lok Sabha elections. “The new user fee will come into effect from June 3, 2024,” a senior NHAI official said.
There are 855 user fee plazas on the national highway network on which user fee is levied as per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. Of these, 675 are public-funded and 180 operated by concessionaires.
