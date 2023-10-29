‘Tribal CM’ Hemant Soren hurting interests of tribals: JP Nadda

Ranchi, October 28
Virtually launching the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand, BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday attacked CM Hemant Soren, accusing him of causing the most damage to tribals despite himself being a tribal.
Addressing a rally here, Nadda said the ED, CBI and other agencies were “chasing the Soren government as it was patronising land, sand and other mafias”. “The enthusiasm of people proves they have taken a pledge to help lotus bloom here. Corruption has grown exponentially under Soren. The CM has been indulging in vote-bank politics,” Nadda said. The rally marks the closure of BJP’s ‘Sankalp Yatra’ with a resolution to free Jharkhand from “hunger, corruption and misrule”.
#BJP #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Hemant Soren #Jharkhand #JP Nadda #Lok Sabha
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UNGA meet: India abstains from vote on Gaza ceasefire
Unprecedented move by New Delhi as demand to specifically co...
Panel refuses more extension, tells Mahua Moitra to appear on November 2
Dubey alleges TMC MP trying to influence witness