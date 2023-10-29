‘Tribal CM’ Hemant Soren hurting interests of tribals: JP Nadda

PTI

Ranchi, October 28

Virtually launching the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand, BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday attacked CM Hemant Soren, accusing him of causing the most damage to tribals despite himself being a tribal.

Addressing a rally here, Nadda said the ED, CBI and other agencies were “chasing the Soren government as it was patronising land, sand and other mafias”. “The enthusiasm of people proves they have taken a pledge to help lotus bloom here. Corruption has grown exponentially under Soren. The CM has been indulging in vote-bank politics,” Nadda said. The rally marks the closure of BJP’s ‘Sankalp Yatra’ with a resolution to free Jharkhand from “hunger, corruption and misrule”.

