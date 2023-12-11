 Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai to be Chhattisgarh CM; pledges to fulfil PM's guarantees : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai to be Chhattisgarh CM; pledges to fulfil PM's guarantees

Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai to be Chhattisgarh CM; pledges to fulfil PM's guarantees

Gets invite from Guv to form govt | Swearing-in likely on Dec 12 or 13

Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai to be Chhattisgarh CM; pledges to fulfil PM's guarantees

BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai being greeted after he was chosen as the next Chhattisgarh CM in Raipur. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 10

The BJP on Sunday elected tribal leader and former Union minister Vishnu Deo Sai as the fourth Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, signalling the end of the road for veteran Raman Singh, who held the top post thrice in 2003, 2008 and 2013.

Sai, 59, an MLA from Kunkuri in tribal-dominated Jashpur district of Surguja, was elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party at a meeting of 54 BJP MLAs in Raipur.

First ST leader to occupy post

  • Vishnu Deo Sai will technically be the first tribal Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh
  • Former CM late Ajit Jogi’s Scheduled Tribe status was cancelled in 2019
  • This came after a probe ordered by then CM Bhupesh Baghel claimed Jogi didn’t belong to community

Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan invited Sai to form the government after a delegation of party MLAs met him to stake claim.

Sai, upon election held under central observers — Union ministers Arjun Munda and Sarbanand Sonowal, and BJP general secretary Dushyant Gautam — said his first work as CM would be to sanction 18 lakh promised houses for the poor.

Sources said the names of Lormi MLA Arun Sao, who is the sitting BJP state chief, and Kawardha MLA Vijay Sharma were doing the rounds as likely Deputy CMs and that of Raman Singh as likely Assembly Speaker, though BJP sources said these were preliminary discussions. Sai would technically be the first tribal CM of Chhattisgarh. Former CM late Ajit Jogi’s ST status was cancelled in 2019 after a high-level probe ordered by then CM Bhupesh Baghel declared that he was not from the community.

Sai’s election as the CM signals BJP’s solidarity with state’s tribals who swung Chhattisgarh results in saffron favour when no one had anticipated the incumbent Congress to lose. The BJP this time won 17 out of the state’s 29 ST reserved segments, as against three in 2018. In Sarguja from where Sai hails, the BJP bagged all 14 seats and in tribal Bastar it wrested eight of 12, where it had just one (Dantewada) in 2018. In contrast, the Congress, which had won 25 ST seats in Chhattisgarh in the 2018 election, was down to 11 seats this time. Sai’s elevation is equally a message of encouragement to BJP cadres that hard work will ultimately pay off and that plum positions of governance are not any one prominent leader’s preserve. By ignoring Raman Singh, the former CM, PM Narendra Modi has given a clear message of leadership change on the eve of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The state has 11 parliamentary constituencies, of which the BJP won nine in 2019 LS elections.

Sai, a native of village Bagia in Kunkuri’s Kansabel area, began his public life as a panch in 1990, went on to become an MLA from Tapkara in undivided Madhya Pradesh, then a four-term Lok Sabha MP from Raigarh, a three-term state chief of BJP, a Union minister in PM Modi’s first council of ministers and, ultimately a BJP National Executive member.

Tribals constitute 35% of the state population, the second largest group after OBCs. The BJP is considering Deputy CMs to strike the right balance of communities in the power structure.

#BJP #Chhattisgarh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Canada's surging cost of living, rental shortages fuel reverse immigration

2
India

Karni Sena chief murder: How attackers' plan to flee abroad was thwarted in Chandigarh

3
Chandigarh

Karni Sena chief's murder: Two shooters among three nabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

4
India

BSP chief Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as her political successor

5
India

Rs 300 crore and counting: Cash haul in Odisha Income Tax raids becomes highest-ever such recovery as searches enter day 5

6
Punjab

Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann launch scheme to deliver services at people’s doorstep

7
India

Centre denies ‘secret memo’ targeting Sikh Separatists abroad

8
Chhattisgarh Profile

Who is Vishnu Deo Sai, BJP's tribal face whom Amit Shah promised to make a 'big man'

9
Chhattisgarh

From village panch to top man: Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai is Chhattisgarh’s 4th chief minister

10
Uttar Pradesh

8 charred to death as SUV catches fire after collision with truck near UP's Bareilly

Don't Miss

View All
‘Event duty’ leaves teachers fuming
Punjab

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

Changes in Canadian study permit rules fuel discontent among pupils
Punjab

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US
Comment

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

House in way of National Highway-widening project, man moves it to save wife’s memories
J & K

House in way of NH-widening project, Jammu man moves it to save wife's memories

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google
Chandigarh

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Top News

Rajasthan, MP CMs may be named today

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh CMs may be named today

5 Indians dead in car crash in Australia; elderly driver charged

Driver charged following car crash that left 5 Australian-Indians dead

Swale was driving along Albert Street in Daylesford on the d...

Tribal leader Sai to be C’garh CM; pledges to fulfil PM’s guarantees

Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai to be Chhattisgarh CM; pledges to fulfil PM's guarantees

Gets invite from Guv to form govt | Swearing-in likely on De...

3 accused of Karni Sena chief’s killing held in Chandigarh hotel

3 accused of Karni Sena chief's killing held in Chandigarh hotel

SC verdict today on petitions against Art 370 abrogation

Supreme Court verdict today on petitions against Art 370 abrogation

Focus likely on J&K bifurcation into 2 UTs, Assembly poll


Cities

View All

2 Faridkot residents nabbed with 1-kg heroin, drug money

2 Faridkot residents nabbed with 1-kg heroin, drug money

Congress workers in minister ETO’s constituency join ruling AAP

1,44,389 kids given polio drops

Amritsar civic body holds Lok Adalat to dispose of water, sewerage bills

Fire breaks out at shop in Tarn Taran

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

Former constable held in malkhana arms theft case

All Chandigarh parks to be made barrier-free

All Chandigarh parks to be made barrier-free

3 accused of Karni Sena chief's killing held in Chandigarh hotel

25 days on, patient injected by imposter succumbs at PGI

UPSC aspirant arrested with 236-gm charas

Upgraded platforms 4, 5 set to open for passengers on Dec 13

Mercury dips to 8.3°C in Delhi

Mercury dips to 8.3°C in Delhi

Not just Punjab, Delhi, UP & Rajasthan also to blame for haze

16 awarded for empowering disabled

Army Chief inaugurates race to commemorate Kargil War victory

Nobel laureate launches book, recounts tales of child rescue

3 members of family killed in road accident

3 members of family killed in road accident

Labour unions, Latifpura oustees gherao minister’s residence

KVK organises hands-on training on mushroom cultivation, processing

Central schemes will help realise Viksit Bharat dream, says minister Som Parkash

Nakodar MLA Inderjit Mann flags off buses for Sri Anandpur Sahib, Naina Devi

Paddy procurement concludes in Ludhiana, 18.32 LMT arrival at 5-year high

Paddy procurement concludes in Ludhiana, 18.32 LMT arrival at 5-year high

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Ludhiana youth killed in Malaysia, family friend among nine arrested

Now, get 43 services on the doorstep in Punjab

70-g heroin, tablets seized during cordon & search operation

14.75 lakh children to be vaccinated during 3-day campaign in 12 districts

14.75 lakh children to be vaccinated during 3-day campaign in 12 districts

Section 144 imposed in Patiala district

Punjab cops to strike at root cause of drug menace, says ADGP