Tribal militants gun down cop in strife-hit Manipur

Tribune News Service

Imphal, October 31

A sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) was killed on Tuesday after being shot at by suspected tribal militants at Moreh in Manipur's Tengnoupal district. In an emergency meeting, the Manipur Cabinet approved Rs 50 lakh ex gratia for the next of the kin of Moreh SDPO Chingtham Anand.

Chingtham, a resident of Imphal's Haobam Marak locality, was shot at during an ambush by militants at Moreh while he was "on duty overseeing the cleaning of the grounds of Eastern Shine School for construction of a helipad jointly by the police and BSF," an official said.

The SDPO was taken to a primary health centre in Moreh where he succumbed to his injuries, a senior police officer said.

