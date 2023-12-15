Tribal woman paraded naked in Belagavi: Nadda forms probe panel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 15

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday strongly condemned the incident of parading naked of a tribal woman in Belgavi, Karnataka and said heinous crimes specially against women are on the rise since the Congress government has come to power in Karnataka.

Nadda constituted a probe panel of the BJP to investigate the crime in Belagavi.

He said the crimesexpose the irresponsible behaviour of Congress governments every wherein the country in tackling such crimes.

The five member fact finding committee which will visit the incident site will include MPsAprajita Sarangi,

Sunita Duggal,Locket Chatterjee, Ranjeeta Koli, and BJP national secretaryAsha Lakra.

