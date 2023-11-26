 Tributes paid to martyrs on 15th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack : The Tribune India

  • Tributes paid to martyrs on 15th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

Family members of the policemen, who lost their lives during the attack, also paid tributes to martyrs

Gateway of India and the Taj Hotel on the eve of the 12th anniversary of 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. PTI file photo



PTI

Mumbai, November 26

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday paid floral tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who had attacked the metropolis on this day 15 years ago.

They paid tributes at the martyrs' memorial on the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai, where senior police officials were also present.

Family members of the policemen, who lost their lives during the November 2008 attacks, also paid tributes to the martyrs.

