Tributes to Vajpayee on birth anniversary

New Delhi, December 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. Modi, while praising his dedication towards the nation, said Vajpayee would always remain a source of inspiration.

The Home Minister said Vajpayee served the nation selflessly and through establishment of BJP, he gave a new direction to nationalistic politics in the country.

On one hand, he made the world aware of the power of an emerging India by successfully conducting the Pokhran nuclear test and overseeing the victory of India in the Kargil conflict, on the other hand, he fructified the dream of good governance, Shah said in a post on X.

