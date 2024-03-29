Trio booked for duping Mumbai man with promise of job abroad

Thane, March 29
The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have registered a case against three persons associated with a recruitment agency for allegedly cheating several people with the promise of jobs in foreign countries, an official said on Friday.
The case against accused Mutthu Raju Nadar (director), Sharanya Muralidharan (partner) and Ajumuddin Mulla (branch manager) came on a complaint by a 38-year-old man from Mumbai's Dahisar area, he said.
The complainant said he contacted the agency after seeing their advertisement on Facebook and paid Rs 2 lakh to the accused for an overseas job.
The agency failed to place him abroad, he said in his complaint. The accused offered to return his money through a cheque, which was dishonoured, the official said.
When the man demanded a refund, he was allegedly threatened with a police complaint.
In January this year, the man reached the agency's office in the city's Wagle Estate area and learnt that it had been shut.
He then approached the local police who registered a case against the trio a few days ago. Police suspect the accused might have defrauded about 250 job-seekers, said the station house officer of Shrinagar police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cash-strapped Congress gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,700 crore, say party insiders
The Congress is already facing a funds crunch after Income T...
Arvind Kejriwal's wife launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for AAP leader
In a digital media briefing, Sunita says her husband has cha...
Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...
High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death
Umar Ansari alleged that his father was subjected to slow po...
Mukhtar Ansari was subjected to slow poisoning in jail: Son
Ansari's post-mortem to be conducted in UP by panel of five ...