Tripura: Man tries to open emergency door of flight mid-air, detained

Agartala, September 22
Passengers of a Guwahati-Agartala Indigo flight had a mid-air scare when a passenger attempted to open an emergency door, an Airports Authority of India official said.
The man, identified as Biswajit Debath (41) of West Tripura's Jirania, was immediately detained after the flight landed on, he said on Thursday.
"Around 1 pm on Thursday, an unruly passenger, apparently intoxicated, tried to open an emergency door mid-air. However, other passengers intervened and resisted the attempt. The plane landed safely at Agartala," the official said.
The incident took place when the plane was flying 15 miles from the runway of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here, he said.
Legal action will be taken against the passenger for trying to endanger the lives of others, Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Law and Order, Jyotishamn Das Chowdhury said.
The detained passenger will be questioned, and further investigation is underway, he said.
