Trouble for Williams as ‘superbug’ in space station

Aksheev Thakur
New Delhi, June 11
Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-Madras), and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) have partnered to study ‘superbug’, a multi-drug resistant pathogen discovered on the International Space Station (ISS). This finding has raised health concerns for astronauts, with Sunita Williams currently on board the ISS. A multidrug resistant pathogen is a germ that is resistant to many antibiotics.
Researchers say astronauts operating in extreme conditions with limited access to traditional medical facilities face unique health challenges during space missions. Understanding the microbial landscape aboard the ISS is paramount for assessing the impact of these microorganisms on astronaut well-being.
With a particular focus on Enterobacter bugandensis, the pathogen found on surfaces within the ISS, the researchers are carrying out a comprehensive study. The findings also hold promise for applications in controlled settings on Earth, including hospital intensive care units and surgical theatres, where multidrug-resistant pathogens pose significant challenges to patient care.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF jawan killed, 6 security personnel injured in 2 encounters with terrorists in J-K
In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...
PM Narendra Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week
Bilaterals with Biden, Macron on cards
Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: S Jaishankar on Pakistan
Says India to focus on resolving ‘pending issues’ with China
China PM greets Narendra Modi, talks of steady relations
Says good ties augur well for regional stability