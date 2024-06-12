Trouble for Williams as ‘superbug’ in space station

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, June 11

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-Madras), and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) have partnered to study ‘superbug’, a multi-drug resistant pathogen discovered on the International Space Station (ISS). This finding has raised health concerns for astronauts, with Sunita Williams currently on board the ISS. A multidrug resistant pathogen is a germ that is resistant to many antibiotics.

Researchers say astronauts operating in extreme conditions with limited access to traditional medical facilities face unique health challenges during space missions. Understanding the microbial landscape aboard the ISS is paramount for assessing the impact of these microorganisms on astronaut well-being.

With a particular focus on Enterobacter bugandensis, the pathogen found on surfaces within the ISS, the researchers are carrying out a comprehensive study. The findings also hold promise for applications in controlled settings on Earth, including hospital intensive care units and surgical theatres, where multidrug-resistant pathogens pose significant challenges to patient care.

