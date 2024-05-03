Trudeau’s remarks show political space given in Canada to extremism, violence, says MEA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

The Foreign Office rejected comments by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on protecting the rights of all Sikhs after Khalistani slogans were raised at an event attended by him. It also termed as speculative reports in Australian media that said two Indian spies were expelled from the country for trying to steal defence secrets and monitoring the Indian diaspora living there and said New Delhi was keen to build on its strategic partnership with Canberra.

“PM Trudeau has made such remarks earlier as well...His remarks illustrate once again the kind of political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism, and violence which also encourages a climate of violence and criminality in Canada,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. At the Khalsa Day celebrations in Toronto on Sunday, there were loud chants of pro-Khalistan slogans in the presence of Canadian PM Trudeau as well as Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre.

“This not only impacts India-Canada relations but also encourages a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens,” Jaiswal said.

The MEA had then summoned the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner to convey its concerns. India maintains that Ottawa shelters and protects the bad eggs in the Sikh community who are virulent separatists.

The row between India and Canada had escalated after India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in Surrey, British Columbia, in June last year. Amidst a flurry of charges and counter-accusations by both sides, the Canadian security agencies have been unable to solve the murder case.

Jaiswal did not want to comment on reports in the Australian media which claimed that two Indian spies were expelled in 2020 because they were “speculative” in nature. He said India and Australia have a “strategic partnership” with excellent trade and diaspora ties. They are also members of the Quad Security Dialogue. “We want to make it stronger, deeper and build on it further,” he added.

