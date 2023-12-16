Tujhse naraz nahin zindagi... singer Anup Ghoshal dies at 77

PTI

Kolkata, December 15

Bengali singer Anup Ghoshal, mostly known for the Tujhse naraz nahin zindagi number from the 1983 film Masoom and who immortalised songs in several Satyajit Ray’s musicals died here on Friday, his family said. Ghoshal was 77. He is survived by two daughters.

He had been hospitalised for the past several days at a private hospital in south Kolkata for old-age ailments and died due to multi-organ failure at 1.40 pm. Ghoshal had successfully contested the 2011 Assembly poll from the Uttarpara seat on the Trinamool Congress ticket. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned his death.

“I express my deep grief and condolence over the death of Anup Ghoshal who had sung in Bengali, Hindi and other languages,” she said.

A prolific singer, Ghoshal proved his versatility in songs of Kaji Nazrul Islam and Rabindranath Tagore, and in modern Bengali songs. As a playback singer, he had been associated with Ray’s Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne: (The Adventures of Goopy and Bagha, 1969) and Hirak Rajar Deshe (Kingdom of Diamonds, 1980). Director Tapan Sinha also used his voice in his film Sagina Mahato (1971).