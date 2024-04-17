Two arrested for firing at Salman Khan’s house

PTI

Mumbai/Bhuj, April 16

In a case of firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai, two persons have been arrested from Gujarat, the police said on Tuesday.

Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), both residents of Bihar, were nabbed late Monday night from Mata No Madh village in Kutch district. Based on technical surveillance, joint teams of the Kutch-West and Mumbai police nabbed the duo.

A preliminary probe suggested that both Pal and Gupta were hired by the gang of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to open fire at Khan’s house, he said. While Pal fired the shots, Gupta was in touch with the gang members, Bagadiya said.

At around 5 am on Sunday, two motorcycle-borne persons fired four rounds outside 58-year-old Khan’s house at the Galaxy Apartment in Bandra area of Mumbai and fled the spot.

They had rented a house for a month in Navi Mumbai’s Panvel, where the actor has a farmhouse, an official said.

The police on Monday questioned three persons from Navi Mumbai, including the house owner, the previous owner of the two-wheeler used in the crime, the agent who facilitated the sale, and several others as part of the probe into the firing incident. The motorbike was abandoned near Mount Mary Church in Mumbai.

