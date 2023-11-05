Two arrested for threat e-mails to Mukesh Ambani

PTI

Mumbai, November 4

The Mumbai Police investigating the threat e-mails received by RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani wherein the senders had gradually raised the demand for money to Rs 400 crore nabbed two youths from Telangana and Gujarat on Saturday, an official said.

At least three e-mails were sent to the official e-mail ID of Ambani’s company in the past eight days threatening to eliminate him if he failed to pay up.

One of the two youths, identified as Ganesh Ramesh Vanrapathi (19), was picked up by the Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch from Warangal in Telangana and another person, identified as Shadab Khan (21), was arrested from Gujarat, the official said.

