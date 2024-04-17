Two Bihar leaders join Congress

New Delhi: Senior leader of ‘Vikassheel Swaraj Party’ Prem Kumar Choudhary and an ophthalmologist Dr Manish Kumar Yadav from Bihar joined the Congress on Tuesday. Congress’ Bihar in-charge Mohan Prakash and Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president Akhilesh Prasad Singh welcomed them. — TNS
All parties, nominees treated on par: EC
New Delhi: With a month having gone by since the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Tuesday that all parties and candidates have been treated at par and level playing field guidelines have been enforced effectively. — TNS
Congress names 3 more candidates
New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday announced the names of candidates for three more Lok Sabha constituencies – Godda, Chatra and Dhanbad – of Jharkhand . According to the list, legislator Deepika Pandey Singh, Krishna Nand Tripathi and Anupama Singh will contest polls in Godda, Chatra and Dhanbad, respectively. — TNS
