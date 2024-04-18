Two children die in wall collapse in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), April 18
Two children died and four others were injured after an under-construction wall collapsed in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, a police officer said.
The incident took place in Kumardungi area late on Wednesday, when around 12 children were playing in a courtyard of a house, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) (Jagganathpur) Rakesh Nandan Minz said.
While one child died under the debris, another succumbed to injuries en route to hospital, he said.
Four children are undergoing treatment, the SDPO added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas seeking cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with VVPAT
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta reserve...
Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in Europe: Study
Such products are sugar-free in the United Kingdom, Germany,...
Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court
Kejriwal has moved the court seeking permission to consult h...
Telangana school attacked after students questioned 'saffron dress'
School officials booked by police over 'saffron dress' row
US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark
Elon Musk had called India not having a permanent seat in th...