Two-judge SC Bench gives split verdict on Centre's plea to recall order permitting married woman to terminate pregnancy

PTI

New Delhi, October 11

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday pronounced a split verdict on the Centre's plea for recall of its October 9 order granting permission to a married woman, a mother of two, to terminate her 26-week pregnancy.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and B V Nagarathna, which had passed the October 9 order, said the Centre's petition be now placed before Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud for being marked to an appropriate bench for adjudication.

While Justice Kohli said she was not inclined to permit the 27-year-old woman to terminate her pregnancy, Justice Nagarathna dismissed the Centre's application seeking recall of the October 9 order, saying the previous order was well considered.

The apex court had on Monday allowed the woman to proceed with medical termination of pregnancy after taking note that she was suffering from depression and was not in a position to raise a third child, emotionally, financially and mentally.

#Supreme Court