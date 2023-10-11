Two-judge SC Bench gives split verdict on Centre's plea to recall order permitting married woman to terminate pregnancy

New Delhi, October 11
A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday pronounced a split verdict on the Centre's plea for recall of its October 9 order granting permission to a married woman, a mother of two, to terminate her 26-week pregnancy.
A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and B V Nagarathna, which had passed the October 9 order, said the Centre's petition be now placed before Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud for being marked to an appropriate bench for adjudication.
While Justice Kohli said she was not inclined to permit the 27-year-old woman to terminate her pregnancy, Justice Nagarathna dismissed the Centre's application seeking recall of the October 9 order, saying the previous order was well considered.
The apex court had on Monday allowed the woman to proceed with medical termination of pregnancy after taking note that she was suffering from depression and was not in a position to raise a third child, emotionally, financially and mentally.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan
Latif, alias Bilal, is learnt to have been shot dead along w...
Israel-Hamas war: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel
Palestinian militant Mohammed Deif is secretive chief of Ham...
Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him
Manjeet Singh is one of the key accused in the 30kg heroin r...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa on SYL issue
Challenging these leaders for a debate once again on Novembe...