Two killed, four injured in tanker explosion at factory in Maharashtra’s Thane

Thane, September 23
Two persons were killed and four injured after a tanker exploded on the premises of a Century Rayon factory in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Saturday morning, police said.
Two more persons were missing.
The incident took place at the company’s manufacturing unit at Shahad.
As per the statement issued by the company, a tanker “of a third party, which arrived from outside at the plant site on September 23 at about 11.15 am got ruptured while it was under inspection before filling.”
“Two casualties have been identified and four persons are undergoing treatment at a hospital and they are all stable. A search is on for two others who were untraceable,” the statement added.
Local firemen and fire services of the company fought the blaze that broke out following the blast, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ulhasnagar Division) Amol Koli confirmed that two persons had died in the blast.
Officials of the industrial safety department will probe the incident, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar
Action taken under relevant Section of Unlawful Activities (...
Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India weeks ago, says Justin Trudeau
Says wants it to commit constructively to establish facts
US urges India to cooperate in probe after Trudeau says shared evidence of Nijjar killing with India
Blinken says it is ‘important for India to work with the Can...
Ram Nath Kovind-led panel to invite political parties, Law Commission for views on synchronised polls
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress leader in Lok Sabha, sk...
Punjab students invest Rs 68,000 crore annually in Canadian education
Current data from student visa processing agencies suggest t...