 Two killed in firing by forest guard at wildlife sanctuary in Assam’s Nagaon; CM orders probe : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Two killed in firing by forest guard at wildlife sanctuary in Assam’s Nagaon; CM orders probe

Two killed in firing by forest guard at wildlife sanctuary in Assam’s Nagaon; CM orders probe

Local police sources say two brothers had entered the sanctuary for illegal fishing activity, were shot when they purportedly attempted to flee

Two killed in firing by forest guard at wildlife sanctuary in Assam’s Nagaon; CM orders probe

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Nagaon, June 22

Two brothers, who had entered Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam’s Nagaon district illegally, were killed in firing by a forest guard on Saturday, police sources said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, taking note of the incident, has directed the chief secretary to order an enquiry into the matter.

“Last night, individuals from Sutripar village trespassed into Lawkhua-Burachapari Reserve Forest. During an encounter with patrolling forest guards, a guard opened fire in self-defence, resulting in the deaths of Samaruddin (35) and Abdul Jalil (40),” Sarma posted on X.

“I have directed the Chief Secretary of Assam to immediately constitute an inquiry to investigate the incident thoroughly,” the CM added.

Local police sources, requesting anonymity, said the two brothers had entered the area around midnight for illegal fishing activity.

They purportedly attempted to flee when forest guards spotted them, leading the latter to fire, which resulted in the death of the duo.

The post-mortem examination of the bodies was conducted at the local hospital and after that, the bodies were handed over to the families on Saturday.

Rupohihat MLA Nurul Huda, visiting the residence of the deceased, demanded an enquiry and compensation for the victims’ families.

“If they had tried to escape, they should have been shot in the leg. The forest department has to answer why they killed these two poor fishermen and pay compensation to the families,” the Congress legislator said.

Villagers said the two brothers were fishermen and had earlier also gone fishing at Roumari Beel.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Assam


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured

2
Punjab

23-member team to lead AAP campaign, face of campaign CM to canvass closer to polls

3
Comment THE GREAT GAME

Why Delhi is shaken and stirred

4
Himachal

School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls

5
Punjab

Punjab farmers planning to resume Delhi march

6
Punjab

Punjab: Power theft dents exchequer by Rs 1,800 cr a year

7
India

Porn-addict alcoholic father kills minor daughter for resisting rape, then files missing complaint, caught on CCTV

8
Uttar Pradesh

Woman beaten mercilessly with a wooden stick by 4 men; onlookers shoot video

9
Himachal

Himachal Govt to crack whip on illegal homestays

10
Haryana

Meenakshi Dahiya sent peon on scooty to fetch Rs 1L bribe, says Haryana ACB

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

NTA chief Subodh Singh shunted out amid raging controversy over NEET-NET ‘paper leak’

NTA chief Subodh Singh shunted out amid raging controversy over NEET-NET ‘paper leak’

India Trade Promotion Organisation Chairman Pradeep Kharola ...

NEET-PG 2024 scheduled for June 23 postponed as ‘precautionary measure’, fresh date soon

NEET-PG 2024 scheduled for June 23 postponed as ‘precautionary measure’, fresh date soon

The exam was scheduled to be held in 292 cities

NEET-NET row: Government forms high-level panel under ex-ISRO chief to ensure fair conduct of exams

NEET-NET row: Government forms high-level panel under ex-ISRO chief to reform exam process, review NTA

The panel will evaluate existing data security processes and...

GST Council okays uniform 12 per cent GST on milk cans, carton boxes, water sprinklers

GST rate on all carton boxes reduced to 12% from 18%; move likely to help apple growers of Himachal Pradesh, J-K

GST Council tweaks tax rates; waives interest, penalty on ta...

Canada stumbles over question on how Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, accounts frozen before his death is now being honoured

Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured

The minister even did not comment on why Nijjar was on the n...


Cities

View All

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

Malaysia Airlines expands frequency of flights from Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur

CASO: 23 drug traffickers nabbed in Amritsar, rural areas

Yoga Day celebrated with zeal, fervour at different venues in Amritsar

Stagnant sewer water outside market near Golden Temple irks traders, visitors

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Chandigarh MC to snap all water connections outside ‘lal dora’ in 22 UT villages

Chandigarh Congress protests NEET irregularities

Chandigarh MC notice to religious places: AAP, Congress playing with sentiments, says BJP

Mohali: Bank guard shoots youth dead, arrested

Protesters raise slogans, wave placard at Delhi Minister Atishi’s ‘Satyagraha’ site; AAP blames BJP

Protesters raise slogans, wave placard at Delhi Minister Atishi’s ‘Satyagraha’ site; AAP blames BJP

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till July 6

Threats via email: Delhi Police plan to have bomb disposal, detection, dog squads in each district

Delhi water crisis: Long queues continue to form at tankers across the city

2 teenagers dead in northwest Delhi brawl

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

24 nabbed in Kapurthala, drugs, illicit liquor seized

Jalandhar West bypoll: 14 candidates file nominations on last day

DIG warns of action against drug smugglers

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Farmers protest at Ladhowal toll plaza brings cheers for commuters

Goods, machinery worth lakhs gutted in fire at plastic factory

3 held with drugs, cash in cordon & search operations

Police freeze drug smugglers’ property worth Rs 48 lakh

Power theft dents exchequer by ~1,800 cr a year

Punjab: Power theft dents exchequer by Rs 1,800 cr a year