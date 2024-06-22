Two killed in firing by forest guard at wildlife sanctuary in Assam’s Nagaon; CM orders probe

Nagaon, June 22
Two brothers, who had entered Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam’s Nagaon district illegally, were killed in firing by a forest guard on Saturday, police sources said.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, taking note of the incident, has directed the chief secretary to order an enquiry into the matter.
“Last night, individuals from Sutripar village trespassed into Lawkhua-Burachapari Reserve Forest. During an encounter with patrolling forest guards, a guard opened fire in self-defence, resulting in the deaths of Samaruddin (35) and Abdul Jalil (40),” Sarma posted on X.
“I have directed the Chief Secretary of Assam to immediately constitute an inquiry to investigate the incident thoroughly,” the CM added.
Local police sources, requesting anonymity, said the two brothers had entered the area around midnight for illegal fishing activity.
They purportedly attempted to flee when forest guards spotted them, leading the latter to fire, which resulted in the death of the duo.
The post-mortem examination of the bodies was conducted at the local hospital and after that, the bodies were handed over to the families on Saturday.
Rupohihat MLA Nurul Huda, visiting the residence of the deceased, demanded an enquiry and compensation for the victims’ families.
“If they had tried to escape, they should have been shot in the leg. The forest department has to answer why they killed these two poor fishermen and pay compensation to the families,” the Congress legislator said.
Villagers said the two brothers were fishermen and had earlier also gone fishing at Roumari Beel.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NTA chief Subodh Singh shunted out amid raging controversy over NEET-NET ‘paper leak’
India Trade Promotion Organisation Chairman Pradeep Kharola ...
NEET-PG 2024 scheduled for June 23 postponed as ‘precautionary measure’, fresh date soon
The exam was scheduled to be held in 292 cities
NEET-NET row: Government forms high-level panel under ex-ISRO chief to reform exam process, review NTA
The panel will evaluate existing data security processes and...
GST rate on all carton boxes reduced to 12% from 18%; move likely to help apple growers of Himachal Pradesh, J-K
GST Council tweaks tax rates; waives interest, penalty on ta...
Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured
The minister even did not comment on why Nijjar was on the n...