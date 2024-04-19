Two leopards of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve found dead in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), April 19
Two leopards have been found dead in a sugarcane field in the Dhaurahra range area of Dudhwa buffer zone near Tandpurwa village of Dhaurahra tehsil, officials said on Friday.
Field director, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), Lalit Verma said the two male leopards, estimated to be two years old, were reported to have died in a territorial fighting on Thursday.
The officials said puncture wounds made by the large canine of the big cats were found on the bodies of the animals.
The post-mortem of the leopards was conducted at the Dhaurahra range headquarters as per the NTCA (National Tiger Conservation Authority) guidelines, Verma said.
He added that the post-mortem reports have concluded that the death of the two leopards was caused from infighting.
