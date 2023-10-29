Two pharma firm promoters, CA held

PTI

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate arrested Chandigarh-based pharma firm Parabolic Drugs promoters Vineet Gupta and Pranav Gupta, and its CA SK Bansal in a money laundering probe, sources said. A special PMLA court in Panchkula sent them to five-day ED custody. The ED continued with searches for second day, including on Ashoka University premises. PTI

Ambani receives death threat, Rs 200 crore sought

Mumbai: Reliance Ind chairman Mukesh Ambani has received a death threat via email asking him to pay Rs 200 crore, a police official said. In an earlier mail, a demand for Rs 20 crore was raised. PTI

SC to hear Uddhav, Pawar faction pleas on Oct 30

New Delhi: The SC will hear on October 30 pleas of Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar bloc of NCP, seeking direction to Maharashtra Speaker to decide disqualification pleas against MLAs.

