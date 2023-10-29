Two pharma firm promoters, CA held

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate arrested Chandigarh-based pharma firm Parabolic Drugs promoters Vineet Gupta and Pranav Gupta, and its CA SK Bansal in a money laundering probe, sources said. A special PMLA court in Panchkula sent them to five-day ED custody. The ED continued with searches for second day, including on Ashoka University premises. PTI
Ambani receives death threat, Rs 200 crore sought
Mumbai: Reliance Ind chairman Mukesh Ambani has received a death threat via email asking him to pay Rs 200 crore, a police official said. In an earlier mail, a demand for Rs 20 crore was raised. PTI
SC to hear Uddhav, Pawar faction pleas on Oct 30
New Delhi: The SC will hear on October 30 pleas of Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar bloc of NCP, seeking direction to Maharashtra Speaker to decide disqualification pleas against MLAs.
UNGA meet: India abstains from vote on Gaza ceasefire
Unprecedented move by New Delhi as demand to specifically co...
Panel refuses more extension, tells Mahua Moitra to appear on November 2
Dubey alleges TMC MP trying to influence witness