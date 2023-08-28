2 students die by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota within 5 hours; coaching institutes told not to hold tests for 2 months

IANS

Jaipur, August 28

Two students died by suicide in Kota within a period of five hours on the same day after reportedly getting low marks in tests.

ASP Bhagwat Singh Hingad said that at around 3 pm on Sunday, Aavishkar Sambhaji Kasle (16), a resident of Latur (Maharashtra), died by suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a coaching institute in Kota.

Kasle had been residing in the city's Talwandi area for the past three years and was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

He came to the coaching centre earlier in the day to appear for the test.

In the second incident, 18-year-old Adarsh from Bihar was found hanging in his room at around 7pm on Sunday.

Adarsh had been living in Kota's Kunhadi area for the past four months with this brother and sister and was also preparing for NEET.

The ASP said that after taking the test on Sunday, Adarsh came home and went straight to his room.

At around 7 pm when his sister came to call him for food he did not respond.

Soon, the sister was joined by their other brother and they continued to knock on the door for a while. When they broke open the door, they found Adarsh hanging.

He was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved.

According to the police, initial investigation has revealed that Adarsh was regularly scoring low in the tests of the coaching institute.

The ASP said no suicide note had been found.

On August 12, Kota Collector OP Bunkar had issued a guideline, giving strict instructions to coaching operators and centres that tests should not be conducted on Sundays.

Despite this, the two tragic incidents occurred after tests on a Sunday.

As a result, Bunkar issued fresh orders on Sunday night, under which no coaching institute would be allowed to conduct tests for students for two months.

