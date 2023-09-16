UAE shows PoK in India on corridor map, Pak miffed

New Delhi, September 15
Pakistan is annoyed with a UAE minister sharing a video clip on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor which depicts a map showing the entire UT of J&K as part of India.
The corridor map includes Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir on which Islamabad has administrative control.
