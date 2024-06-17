UCC set to be reality: Meghwal

PTI

Kolkata, June 16

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday expressed hope about implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, contending that some states have started to bring it into force.

Meghwal made the remark while speaking on the sidelines of a conference on ‘India’s Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System’ here. He also said the new criminal laws would be introduced from July 1, dismissing opposition allegations of not being consulted before the decision was made.

“In BJP manifesto, we have mentioned about the UCC. There are states like Goa and Uttarakhand that have started implementing them. The coalition which has been formed at the Centre is a very strong government and there is nothing to worry about,” Meghwal said here on Sunday.

Last week, soon after Meghwal, an MP from the Bikaner constituency, said that the UCC was still on the BJP’s agenda, the JDU, said that any such move must come through consensus. JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said that while the party was not against UCC, it wanted that such a move should come through a consensus.

He criticised the incidents of alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal and said that the central government is alert about them. “Election is a significant part of the democracy. There should not be any violence after the completion of any election. It post-poll violence in Bengal) is in our knowledge. The rule of law is there in the country,” Meghwal said.

