Uddhav to back TDP MP for Speaker’s post, JD-U to support BJP

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, June 16

In the wake of INDIA bloc parties — the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and AAP — suggesting that the JD(U) and the TDP, key allies of the ruling BJP-led NDA, must push their nominees as the new Lok Sabha Speaker, JD(U) leaders on Sunday made it clear that the party would support any candidate chosen by the BJP for the post.

“INDIA bloc is indulging in diversionary tactics. The largest party in the coalition takes a call on the Speaker. The BJP has the highest numbers. Whatever decision the BJP takes, we will support that. There is no question of the JD(U) putting pressure on the BJP to choose any candidate of our choice,” JD(U) national general secretary KC Tyagi said.

India bloc parties playing tricks

INDIA bloc is indulging in diversionary tactics. The largest party in the coalition takes a call on the Speaker. The BJP has the highest numbers. —KC Tyagi, Janata Dal (United) leader

He further said the position of a Lok Sabha Speaker is the most dignified in the House and the ruling party has the first right on that seat.

“We believe that the BJP is the biggest party of the NDA. I have been in NDA for the past 35 years. The BJP never tried to break any party. The TDP and the JD(U) played a crucial role. We will never try to weaken the NDA,” Tyagi said. The speaker’s election is scheduled for June 26 after all newly elected MPs take oath on the first two days of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commencing from June 24.

The JD(U) also dismissed the Opposition’s claims that it was unhappy with the portfolios. Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, who was allotted the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj said he was satisfied with the portfolio allotted to hi.

Earlier on Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said all Opposition INDIA partners would try to ensure support for the ruling Telugu Desam Party if it fielded a candidate for the Speaker’s election.

