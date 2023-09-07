 Udhayanidhi spoke about ‘inhuman principles’ in Sanatan Dharma, unfair for PM to target him, says M K Stalin : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Udhayanidhi spoke about ‘inhuman principles’ in Sanatan Dharma, unfair for PM to target him, says M K Stalin

Udhayanidhi spoke about ‘inhuman principles’ in Sanatan Dharma, unfair for PM to target him, says M K Stalin

‘The INDIA alliance, formed by parties opposed to BJP, seems to have rattled the Prime Minister’

Udhayanidhi spoke about ‘inhuman principles’ in Sanatan Dharma, unfair for PM to target him, says M K Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. PTI file



PTI

Chennai, September 7

Amid a raging row across the country over his cabinet colleague Udhayanidhi Stalin’s alleged anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said his son had expressed certain comments about the “inhuman principles” preached in it and accused the BJP of being ‘desperate’ to create division in the mega opposition bloc, the INDIA alliance.

Pro-BJP forces, unable to tolerate Udhayanidhi’s stance against oppressive principles, have spread a false narrative, alleging he called for the genocide of people with Sanatan thoughts, Stalin said in a statement and wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also join those targeting the TN minister.

He said Udhayanidhi spoke out against oppressive ideologies and called to eradicate the practices based on those ideologies.

“Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed certain comments about inhuman principles preached by Sanatan. He expressed his views on Sanatan principles that discriminate against Scheduled Castes, tribals and women, with no intention to offend any religion or religious beliefs,” Stalin said.

“The social media mob nurtured by the BJP has widely circulated...falsehood in northern states. However, Minister Udhayanidhi never used the word ‘genocide’ in either Tamil or English. Still, lies were spread claiming so,” Stalin added.

Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and many others “shared the same lie and condemned Udhayanidhi. Even after Udhayanidhi’s denial, these Union Ministers did not retract their statements.” “It is disheartening to hear from the national media that the Prime Minister mentioned that Udhayanidhi’s remarks need a proper response during a meeting of his council of ministers. The Prime Minister has access to all the resources to verify any claim or report. So, is the Prime Minister speaking unaware of the lies spread about Udhayanidhi, or does he do so knowingly?” Stalin, president of the ruling DMK, asked.

He said the PM had recently spoken about his cabinet colleague EV Velu in Parliament, “without knowing the truth about a purported video clip” about him making some purported controversial remarks.

“Given these instances, it raises questions about whether the Prime Minister, who has failed to fulfil any of his promises, is attempting to divert attention by invoking Sanatan. Neither the Prime Minister nor his Ministers have replied on issues like Manipur (violence) or the Rs 7.50 lakh crore worth irregularities highlighted in the CAG report (in a central road scheme). But they convened the Cabinet on Sanatan. Can these leaders truly protect the backward castes, Scheduled Castes, tribal people, and uplift women,” the DMK chief asked.

“The INDIA alliance, formed by parties opposed to the BJP, seems to have rattled the Prime Minister. He is proposing ‘One Nation One Election’ out of fear. It is evident that the BJP is not genuinely concerned about the discriminatory practices in Sanatan but rather desperate to create divisions within the opposition alliance. It doesn’t take a political genius to recognise this as a political gimmick,” he added.

Leaders with extensive experience and an unwavering commitment to the country will “avoid” engaging in BJP’s “divisive politics” for political gain.

“Instead, they will intensify efforts to protect our country from the BJP,” Stalin said.

“As far as the DMK is concerned, our ideals and goals are transparent and clear. We operate under the motto of One clan, One god and happiness of the poor. Our movement aims to uplift the Backward, Most Backward, Scheduled, and Tribal castes, minorities, women, and the poor. That’s why the people of Tamil Nadu have entrusted us with the responsibility of ruling the state for the sixth time,” he said.

The government has ensured that individuals of all castes can become temple priests in Tamil Nadu while it was the first state that granted equal property rights to women.

“The DMK provided to women what was denied by Sanatan principles. We respect every individual’s feelings and strive to make them self-respecting citizens. Our movement ensures a peaceful life for everyone, regardless of their race, language, or caste. We have promoted our ideology through enlightenment, eschewing violent means to achieve our goals. If the BJP believes they can tarnish the reputation of a longstanding party like the DMK, they will find themselves sinking in that quicksand,” Stalin said.

On Wednesday, PM Modi, addressing his Council of Ministers and touching on the ongoing controversy, had said parties and leaders behind such statements should be exposed and the truth brought before people.

The Prime Minister spoke positively of Sanatan Dharma’s endurance over the millennia and asked ministers to strongly refute the suggestions made by Opposition leaders.

#BJP #Sanatan Dharma #Tamil Nadu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bypoll results: BJP wins 3 seats, Opposition parties get four with Samajwadi Party retaining Ghosi

2
Haryana

Borders sealed, Delhi-Gurugram eway wears a deserted look

3
India

Biden, PM Modi vow to extend ties in new domains; appreciate progress made in defence, hi-tech

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann appoints 710 revenue officials in Punjab amid agitation by 'patwaris'

5
Punjab

UK PM Sunak assures India on concerns about Khalistani elements, says no form of extremism acceptable

6
Trending

72 snakes, including 17 king cobras, stuffed inside baggage on Bangkok flight seized at Bengaluru airport

7
India

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

8
India

'Full-scale assault' on democratic institutions of India, says Rahul Gandhi during Europe tour

9
Punjab

Punjab Congress ‘in talks’ with its former leaders; tight-lipped on move

10
Jalandhar

Opposition takes on Punjab CM over hiring of SIs from other states

Don't Miss

View All
DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Top News

G20 nations reach consensus on Delhi Declaration, says PM Modi

G20 nations reach consensus on Delhi Declaration, says PM Modi

Prominent issues that figure in Joint Declaration being deci...

At 112 outcomes and presidency documents, India’s G20 Presidency most ambitious

At 112 outcomes and presidency documents, India’s G20 Presidency most ambitious

India’s footprint on G20, major principles named after India...

G20 Summit begins with PM's welcome remarks; Modi addresses meeting with country name identified as 'Bharat'

Time to walk together for global good, can triumph over trust deficit caused by war: PM Modi at G20

In his opening remarks at the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Modi exud...

G20 admits African Union as permanent member

G20 admits African Union as permanent member

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his opening remarks at the ...

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...


Cities

View All

MC submits report of final draft to govt

MC submits report of final draft to govt

Farmer bodies protest against holding of G-20 Summit in district, Tarn Taran areas

Bhagwant Mann govt cheating Punjab youth by giving jobs to others: BJP leader

‘Remove impounded vehicles from green belt, stop ‘misuse’ of community centre’

Protesting patwaris, kanungos burn copies of ESMA orders

National award conferred on tech varsity professor

National award conferred on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University professor

Serpentine queues seen as people throng Chandigarh District Court to pay traffic challans

Serpentine queues seen as people throng Chandigarh District Court to pay traffic challans

Swachh Vayu Survekshan: Chandigarh fares poor on air quality

Tricity Metro Project: DPR held up as Chandigarh awaits Haryana funds

PEC chair auctioned for Rs 5.4L in Spain

Another Burail jail inmate caught with phone

Delhi man beaten to death with bricks while saving son from assault

Delhi man beaten to death with bricks while saving son from assault

10 Delhi-bound flights from Patna cancelled due to G20 Summit

Man held for hoax alert on G20

Delhi High Court quashes FIR against former Air India pilot Arvind Kathpalia

Teen's gun hoax sends police into action in Old Delhi

52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

Lawyers divided over shifting of court complex to Nangal Shama site

Punjab Congress condemns Bhagwant Mann govt over failure to check drug menace

Opposition takes on Punjab CM over hiring of SIs from other states

Trainee patwaris assigned duty

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

UP youth beaten to death

Avail 10% rebate on paying property tax till Sept 30

Man who set himself afire with brother succumbs

patient’s death: EMO was not even aware of patient in emergency ward: Probe

204 file objections to new MC ward map

204 file objections to new MC ward map

Biker makes off with woman’s gold chain

258 dengue cases in district this season

Court extends drug peddler's police remand by five days

Jail, ADR Centre inspected