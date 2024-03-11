UEM-Jaipur confers Honoris Causa on author Dr Jernail Singh Anand

Chandigarh, March 11
The University of Engineering & Management in Jaipur conferred the Doctor of Philosophy (honoris causa) degree on Dr Jernail S Anand, a noted contemporary author from Punjab and Chandigarh during its ninth Convocation for his extraordinary contribution to World Literature and Poetry.
Former DGP of Rajasthan IPS Kapil Garg was the chief guest on this occasion.
In his thanksgiving address, Anand appreciated the gesture of the University towards literature and poetry. He said that sciences like engineering and management were necessary to make the youth capable of world class professionalism, while literature was essential for improving the quality of life viz a viz the spiritual being of man.
He added that focus should not be on creating successful men, but on great human beings.
Anand, a celebrated and award winning author of 161 books, was recently honoured with Charter of Morava, the highest international award in creativity by Serbian Writers Association in Belgrade. His name has been engraved on the Poets’ Rock in the heart of Serbia.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister
This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minis...
Low-profile OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini replaces BJP strongman ML Khattar
Saini, 54, a low-profile OBC leader, rose through the ranks ...
It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'
Pakistan Hindu refugees around the country celebrate as govt...