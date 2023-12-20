Ugandan woman held at Mumbai airport with cocaine worth Rs 8.9 crore

PTI

Mumbai, December 20

A Ugandan woman has been arrested at the Mumbai international airport after she was found to be carrying cocaine worth Rs 8.9 crore concealed in her hair wig and undergarment, a DRI official said on Wednesday.

Based on a specific information, the Mumbai zonal unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) laid a trap at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Tuesday and apprehended the woman passenger when she arrived from Entebbe via Nairobi, the official said.

Initially, the DRI sleuths did not recover anything on searching her luggage. But when they checked the hair wig and bra pads worn by the woman, they found 890 gm of cocaine concealed in them, he said.

The Ugandan national was trying to smuggle the narcotic substance by adopting unusual modus operandi, which made the recovery challenging, the official said.

After interrogation, the passenger was placed under arrest, he said.

The apex anti-smuggling agency has busted numerous modus operandi adopted by smugglers, ranging from methods like concealment of drug in sanitary pads, liquid cocaine in whisky bottle, cocaine in moisturiser bottles, etc, he added.

