UGC aligns PG courses with New Education Policy

New Delhi, June 16

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Sunday released a new curriculum and credit framework for postgraduate programmes in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The framework outlines the credits and academic structure for both one-year and two-year PG programmes without requiring specific disciplines for entry. It also offers an option to exit after the first year in the two-year programme.

A student is eligible for a PG programme in a discipline corresponding to either major or minor(s) discipline in undergraduate programme.

“In this case, the university can admit students in the PG programme based on the performance in the UG programme or through an entrance examination. However, irrespective of the major or minor disciplines chosen by a student in a UG programme, a student is eligible for admission in any discipline of PG programmes if the student qualifies the national or university level entrance examination in the discipline of the PG programme,” UGC said.

“Candidates who have completed 4-year undergraduate programme or a 3-year undergraduate programme and 2-year PG programme or 5-year integrated programme (UG + PG) in STEM subjects will be eligible for admission in ME, MTech in allied areas,” UGC said.

