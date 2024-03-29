UGC allows NET score for PhD admissions

New Delhi, March 28
From the session 2024-25, universities can use NET score for admission to PhD programmes in place of entrance tests conducted by different universities. The UGC said the NTA is working on launching the NET application process for the June 2024 session sometime next week.
UGC chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said, “Starting from 2024-25, universities nationwide will have the opportunity to utilise NET scores for admissions to PhD programmes, replacing the need for separate entrance tests conducted by individual universities and higher education institutions.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death
Umar Ansari alleged that his father was subjected to slow po...
Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...
10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban
The vehicle was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu
Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang
They are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan
Security tightened in Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc’s protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Besides police personnel, paramilitary forces have also been...