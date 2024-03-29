UGC allows NET score for PhD admissions

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

From the session 2024-25, universities can use NET score for admission to PhD programmes in place of entrance tests conducted by different universities. The UGC said the NTA is working on launching the NET application process for the June 2024 session sometime next week.

UGC chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said, “Starting from 2024-25, universities nationwide will have the opportunity to utilise NET scores for admissions to PhD programmes, replacing the need for separate entrance tests conducted by individual universities and higher education institutions.”

