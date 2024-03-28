 UGC allows NET scores for admission to PhD in place of entrance test : The Tribune India

  India
  UGC allows NET scores for admission to PhD in place of entrance test

'By leveraging NET, universities can allow students them to utilise their scores from either session to apply for PhD programmes across various institutions.'

UGC chief Prof M Jagadesh Kumar. Photo: Tribune file



Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, March 28

The universities from the academic session 2024-25 can use NET score for admission to PhD programmes in place of entrance tests conducted by different universities.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) said the National Testing Agency (NTA) is working on launching the NET application process for the June session sometime next week.

Speaking with The Tribune, UGC chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said, “Starting from the academic session 2024-2025, universities nationwide will have the opportunity to utilise NET scores for admissions to PhD programmes, replacing the need for separate entrance tests conducted by individual universities and higher education institutions (HEIs). This marks an important step in streamlining the admissions process and enhancing accessibility for aspiring doctoral candidates.”

He said that by leveraging NET, which is conducted biannually, universities can offer greater flexibility to students, allowing them to utilise their scores from either session to apply for PhD programmes across various institutions.

“This initiative is poised to benefit students in numerous ways. Firstly, it eliminates the need for students to prepare and appear for multiple entrance tests conducted by different universities, thereby reducing the burden of exam logistics and expenses. Additionally, the biannual administration of the NET provides students with increased opportunities to secure admission to their desired PhD programmes,” he said.

Kumar added that UGC strongly encourages all universities to adopt NET exam scores for PhD admissions starting from the 2024-2025 academic session.

“This will undoubtedly contribute to fostering a more conducive environment for academic pursuit and scholarly advancement in our nation,” he said.

UGC Secretary Prof Manish R Joshi said to help students with one national entrance test for PhD admissions as a part of implementing the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), an expert committee was constituted to review the provisions of NET.

The result of NET will be declared in percentile along with the marks obtained by a candidate to utilise the marks for admission to PhD. According to UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022, candidates who qualify for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) undergo an interview for admission into PhD programmes.

“For students qualified for appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD and those who are qualified for the appointment of only assistant professor 70% weightage will be assigned to test scores, while 30% will be allocated to the interview for PhD admission. The admission process will be determined by the combined merit of NET marks and interview/viva voce performance,” UGC said.

From June 2024 onwards therefore, the NET candidates will be declared eligible in three categories — admission to PhD with JRF and appointment as Assistant Professor, admission to PhD without JRF and appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programme only and not for the award of (Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or appointment as Assistant Professor.

