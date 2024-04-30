UGC-NET postponed to avoid clash with UPSC exam

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency and University Grants Commission on Monday decided to shift the UGC-NET from June 16 to June 18 to avoid clash with the UPSC preliminary exam. ani
HC junks plea to disqualify PM from contesting poll
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea that had sought directions to disqualify PM Narendra Modi from contesting poll for allegedly seeking votes in the name of deities.
