UGC-NET postponed to avoid clash with UPSC exam

PTI

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency and University Grants Commission on Monday decided to shift the UGC-NET from June 16 to June 18 to avoid clash with the UPSC preliminary exam. ani

HC junks plea to disqualify PM from contesting poll

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea that had sought directions to disqualify PM Narendra Modi from contesting poll for allegedly seeking votes in the name of deities.

#Union Public Service Commission UPSC #University Grant Commission UGC