UGC no to Aadhaar number on degrees

New Delhi: The University Grant's Commission (UGC) has directed the universities across the country against printing Aadhaar number of students on degrees and provisional certificates. IANS

Jet Airways founder Goyal in ED custody

Mumbai: A special PMLA court on Saturday remanded Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in the ED’s custody till September 11 in an alleged Rs 538 crore fraud case, registered on the complaint of Canara Bank. PTI

Windfall tax on crude oil cut; diesel levy up

New Delhi: The Centre has cut the windfall profit tax on India-produced crude oil from Rs 7,100 to Rs 6,700/tonne. The levy on export of diesel and ATF has been hiked from Rs 5.50 to Rs 6/litre and Rs 2 to Rs 4/litre, respectively. PTI

Centre clears two judges for Orissa HC

New Delhi: The government on Saturday notified the appointment of advocate Sibo Sankar Mishra and senior judicial officer Ananda Chandra Behera as judges of the Orissa High Court. TNS

360 booked for Maha quota stir violence

Aurangabad (Maha): A day after an agitation for reservation for the Maratha community turned violent in Maharashtra's Jalna district leading, the police on Saturday registered a case against more than 360 persons for their alleged involvement in violence. PTI

