UK court rejects Nirav Modi's fresh bail plea due to ‘real, substantial’ flight risk

London, May 7
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi, who has been in prison in London for over five years, on Tuesday made a new bail application which was rejected by a UK judge who ruled that he continued to pose a “substantial risk" of absconding justice.
The 52-year-old diamond merchant, who lost his extradition battle to face fraud and money-laundering charges in India, did not appear for the bail hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London but his son and two daughters were present in the gallery.
District Judge John Zani accepted their legal team's submission that the long passage of time since the last bail application three and a half years ago constituted a change in circumstances to allow the hearing to go ahead.
“However, I am satisfied that there remain substantial grounds against bail. There continues to be a real, substantial risk that the applicant would fail to attend court or interfere with witnesses,” concluded Judge Zani in his judgment after a short hearing.
“This case involves, by any footing, a very substantial fraud allegation... not one where bail can be granted and the application is refused,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court defers order on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail plea
The Bench tentatively gave a date for hearing on May 9 or to...
Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha
Special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja extends K...
China appoints senior diplomat Xu Feihong as new envoy to India
Xu, 60, is expected to travel to New Delhi soon to take over...
Congress fields ex-MP Sher Singh Ghubaya from Punjab’s Ferozepur
Ghubaya has won this seat twice as SAD nominee in 2009 and 2...
Around 61 per cent polling in third phase; clashes in West Bengal; SP alleges irregularities in UP
Assam records the highest turnout at 74.86 per cent followed...