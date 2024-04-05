UK’s higher salary thresholds for skilled work visas kick in

PTI

London, April 4

Significantly higher salary thresholds for overseas workers, including Indians, applying for the UK’s Skilled Worker visas kicked in on Thursday, as part of tough new measures announced earlier to cut Britain’s migration figures.

For those applying under the Skilled Worker visa route, the salary threshold for an application will rise from GBP 26,200 to GBP 38,700 — an increase of 48 per cent.

The UK Home Office said it forms part of a “robust and fair package of measures” to prevent undercutting of domestic workers by cheap overseas labour. “It’s time to turn off taps and end flow of cheap workers from abroad. Mass migration is unsustainable, and it’s simply not fair,” said UK Home Secretary James Cleverly.

