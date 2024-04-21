UK’s India Gate to commemorate role of Indian soldiers in World Wars

PTI

London, April 20

A local council in the seaside resort of Brighton in south-east England has approved plans for an annual multi-faith event to commemorate the role of Indian soldiers in the two World Wars at the town’s India Gate memorial from this October.

The India Gate was presented to the people of Brighton by the “princes and people of India” as a gesture of thanks for the care provided by the town’s hospitals and is “dedicated to the use of the inhabitants of Brighton”. It was unveiled by the Maharaja of Patiala, Bhupinder Singh, on October 26, 1921, and stands at the southern entrance of the Royal Pavilion — one of three buildings in Brighton serving as a base hospital which treated these soldiers from undivided India wounded on the Western front. These included soldiers from the modern-day countries of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Bhutan.

“By holding a day of remembrance, the city can preserve the memories of the undivided India soldiers who fought for Britain in the war and ensure that this vital history is more widely understood and recognised by and for contemporary generations,” notes the Brighton and Hove Council’s report, which was approved at a council meeting on Friday.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #London