ULFA ‘cadre’, 3 youths hurt in police firing

Guwahati/ Tinsukia, Dec 24

A suspected ULFA(I) cadre and three youths purportedly en route to join the banned outfit were injured in two separate incidents when they allegedly attempted to escape from custody, Assam Police said on Sunday.

While the militant, reportedly involved in a suspected grenade blast in Sivasagar, was injured on Sunday morning near Geleky, the other three were hurt in firing in Tinsukia district on Saturday night, they said.

Sivasagar police in a statement said that the person “was found directly involved” in the December 9 grenade blast incident near CRPF camp in the Joysagar area of the district.

The police had earlier refrained from confirming that the blast had taken place though four suspects were arrested in this regard last week and the injured suspect was not among them.

The accused had “went to ULFA during the end of 2019 and after spending about a month in the ULFA camp based in Myanmar, he came back to Assam”, the statement said. On his return journey, he was arrested by Assam Rifles and imprisoned at Khonsa Jail in Arunachal Pradesh for about four months.

