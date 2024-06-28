UN: 292 million drug users in 2022 globally

New Delhi, June 27
The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) World Drug Report 2024 released on Thursday highlighted a rise in global drug use and the emergence of potent new synthetic opioids, exacerbating the world drug problem and its associated health, social, and environmental impacts. According to the report, the number of people using drugs reached 292 million in 2022, a 20 per cent increase over the past decade.
Cannabis remains the most widely used drug globally, with 228 million users, followed by opioids (60 million users), amphetamines (30 million users), cocaine (23 million) and ecstasy (20 million). The report also underscores the environmental impact of drug production and trafficking.
