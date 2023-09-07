 Unable to raise money for flat, Mumbai man fakes robbery of Rs 35 lakh : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Unable to raise money for flat, Mumbai man fakes robbery of Rs 35 lakh

Unable to raise money for flat, Mumbai man fakes robbery of Rs 35 lakh

He tells police he was robbed of Rs 35 lakh by two unidentified persons at Nappu Road in Matunga East

Unable to raise money for flat, Mumbai man fakes robbery of Rs 35 lakh

Photo for representation only.



PTI

Mumbai, September 7

Unable to raise the required amount for the flat he bought, a 32-year-old man on Wednesday staged a robbery of Rs 35 lakh with the help of his driver at Matunga in central Mumbai, but their trickery was detected by the police within two hours, an official said.

Ajit Patel, a resident of Andheri East, approached the police with the complaint of robbery. He told the police that he was robbed of Rs 35 lakh by two unidentified persons at Nappu Road in Matunga East.

According to him, the robbers, who were on a two-wheeler, fled from the spot after snatching his bag containing the cash, the police official said.

The Matunga police then started questioning Patel and another person accompanying him to get more information, he said.

During their separate questioning, the police found discrepancies in their versions. The police visited the spot and examined the CCTV footage. With the help of technical support, they found that no robbery took place there, the police official said.

"As the complainant realised that the police had found his robbery complaint to be wrong, he revealed the truth. The other person turned out to be his driver," he said.

Patel told the police that he had purchased a flat, but since he failed to raise Rs 35 lakh that he was supposed to pay, he fabricated a story of his robbery so that he got more time to pay the amount, he added.

The police registered a non-cognisable offence against the complainant and his driver, he said.

#Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SHO Navdeep Singh dismissed from service; family cremates body

2
Chandigarh

NSUI's Jatinder Singh elected president of Panjab University Students’ Council

3
India

Counter Udhayanidhi's remarks on Sanatan Dharma, refrain from speaking on 'Bharat-India' row: PM Modi to ministers

4
Diaspora

Over 4 lakh Indians may die awaiting employment-based US Green Cards, says report

5
Jalandhar

Accommodation blues for more than 300 international students in Canada

6
Ludhiana

Air travel between Ludhiana and NCR to be cheaper than bus travel

7
Punjab

"We know how to fight alone, win and run govt": Bhagwant Mann on seat-sharing in Punjab

8
J & K

With tourist influx this year, beggars make inroads into Ladakh

9
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

10
India

When putting one biscuit less in packet cost the food company Rs 1 lakh

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

Top News

ASEAN occupies prominent place in India's Indo-Pacific initiative: PM Modi

PM Modi, other Quad leaders indirectly indict China at ASEAN summit

PM gives no indication on plans to join Regional Comprehensi...

Modi and company using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, will face cases legally: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Modi and company using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, will face cases legally: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Also launches a strident attack on Prime Minister Narendra M...

Aditya-L1 sends latest selfie, images of Earth and Moon; ISRO shares pictures

Aditya-L1 takes selfie, images of earth and moon; ISRO shares video

Chants for Lord Krishna should be so loud that they reach those who challenge Sanatan Dharma, says Smriti Irani

Chants of Lord Krishna should be so loud that they reach those who challenge Sanatan Dharma, says Smriti Irani

PM Modi in his meeting with cabinet ministers had on Wednesd...

Directorate General of Civil Aviation makes enforcement action on consumption of alcohol by aircrew more stringent

Directorate General of Civil Aviation makes enforcement action on consumption of alcohol by aircrew more stringent

The Directorate has increased the suspension period for viol...


Cities

View All

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Project report to clean Tung Dhab drain to be sent for govt approval

Peddler held with 15 kg heroin, 4 others booked

Ward number 49 cries for cleanliness

Old pension scheme: Front to hold rally in Sangrur on Nov 5

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

Invitation for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding reception at Chandigarh goes viral

Chandigarh: Mixed bag in colleges, tie-ups play key role

Panjab University poll: Was inactive in ABVP, NSUI gave me a free hand, says top post winner

High Court halts recovery notice in service tax case of Chandigarh civic body

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

Passenger held with pistol at IGI Airport

75 vans to provide food items at lower rates

Brothers’ suicide : Emotions run high as Jashanbir’s mortal remains consigned to flames

Dhillon brothers' suicide: Emotions run high as Jashanbir's mortal remains consigned to flames

243 officials to keep tab on stubble burning in district

6 cops get DGP Commendation Disc

Accommodation blues for more than 300 international students in Canada

6 peddlers held, 280-gm heroin seized

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 34: Ishar Nagar areas in state of complete neglect

Supervisor caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Transport Tender Scam: Contractor in Vigilance Bureau custody after surrendering in Ludhiana court

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

DC: Follow NGT guidelines on single-use plastic

'Congress brass decision supreme', Navjot Singh Sidhu bats for INDIA grouping

Officials told to ensure proper respect to elderly

Faculty protest disrupts classes at Punjabi University