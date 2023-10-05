‘Unacceptable’: High Court on Nanded hospital deaths

PTI

Mumbai, October 4

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the deaths at two hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar cities and noted that the shortage of beds, staff and essential medicines were unacceptable.

23 patients die in 2 Nagpur hospitals Nagpur: Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur reported 14 deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday, an official said. Similarly, Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital in the city reported nine deaths in 24 hours. PTI

The HC also sought details from the Maharashtra Government. A Division Bench asked Advocate General Birendra Saraf, appearing for the state government, to submit details about the state’s budgetary allocation for health on Friday.

Earlier in the day, an advocate, Mohit Khanna, had submitted a letter to the Bench requesting it to take suo motu cognisance of the deaths. The Bench initially directed Khanna to file a petition and said it wanted to issue effective orders, but later took the cognisance of the issue.

